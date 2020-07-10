Klipsch T5 II and T5 II Sport earbuds arrive in August starting at $199

Back at CES, Klipsch revealed several true wireless models, including the high-end AI-powered (and super tiny) T10. You’ll have to wait a bit longer on those, and the noise-cancelling version of the T5, but today the company is announcing that a few of its new models will ship in “early August.” What’s more, you can pre-order them now. Those options include the redesigned T5 II ($199), the T5 II Sport ($229) and the T5 II Sport McLaren edition ($249). Plus, the company has detailed most of the final specs, so we have more info on each model than we did in January.
The T5 II is a completely revamped successor to the T5 that debuted in 2019. While there was a lot to like about those earbuds — primarily the sound quality — the design led to an awkward fit and the physical controls meant you were constantly pushing them further into your ear. Klipsch redesigned the earbuds entirely, getting rid of the longer stem that made the original uncomfortable. The company says they’re 25 percent smaller and “more closely mimic the shape of the ear” for increased comfort. It also includes six pairs of ear tips to provide a better fit for more ears. Most companies only include three.