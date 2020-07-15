Kobo's new entry-level e-reader is the $100 Nia

Rakuten’s Kobo readers are still hanging around to compete with Amazon’s Kindle lineup, and the company just unveiled a new model. The Kobo Nia is an entry-level reader with a six-inch, 1,024 x 758 Carta E Ink display (with Kobo’s ComfortLight front lighting), 172 gram weight, 8GB of storage and 1,000 mAh battery that will run for “weeks on end” on a single charge, the company said.

Priced at $100, the Nia sits somewhere between Amazon’s entry-level $90 Kindle and the $130 Paperwhite. On top of that, the Nia sould be a bit easier on the eyes as it offers 212 ppi of resolution, compared to 167 ppi for the Kindle.