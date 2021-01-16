Homebrew Labo kit gives you a full-body 'Mario Kart' workout

Do you feel like your body is going to waste when you play Mario Kart on your Switch? Mike Choi might have a way to keep you in shape. The self-professed “hardware hacker” has built a concept Labo Fit Adventure Kart Kit that gives you a full workout while you race. You have to not only steer and squeeze a Ring-Con, but pedal a cardboard-clad bike above a certain speed if you want to keep moving. You won’t win unless you’re committed to your cardio, in other words.

The kit is built around a TAPBO “robot” that presses Joy-Con buttons when it gets signals from both the Ring-Con and the bike. A sensor on the bike determines when your speed climbs above the necessary threshold.