‘Last Word’ is an RPG about the power of debate

Undertale is often hailed as revolutionary for how you don’t have to kill the monsters to advance in the game — you have the choice to befriend them, and the game builds on the tension created by trying to maintain a pacifist mindset in a world that has no problem murdering you. Last Word is most definitely not that. It’s an RPG where the option of killing anyone isn’t even on the table, because you do battle with words instead of weapons.
The setting feels like a mashup of Professor Layton and Clue, with a motley crew of color-coded individuals summoned to the mansion of a prominent researcher to see his newest invention. There’s loads of mystery and political intrigue in your fictional nation, which you uncover by snooping around the house and interviewing the other party-goers (including the cat) about a wide variety of subjects. To progress the story you must battle them with your wit.