Lawmakers question Apple over cancellation of Jon Stewart's show

A group of lawmakers from a House of Representatives committee wants Apple, like many Jon Stewart enthusiasts, to explain why its streaming arm abruptly canceled the talk show The Problem With Jon Stewart. The current affairs TV series hosted by Jon Stewart briefly made its debut on Apple TV+ in 2021 but its time on air ended when the show received the ax for a third season, reportedly due to “disagreements” over show topics .

According to Reuters , Lawmakers want to know if the show's coverage and criticism of China has anything to do with the show’s cancellation. The government officials have asked Apple to speak on the issue by Dec 15, 2023.

In a letter to the tech giant, the House members wrote that while Apple has the right to determine what content it deems appropriate for its platform, “the coercive tactics of a foreign power should not be directly or indirectly influencing these determinations.” This effort is bipartisan, with members from both Republican and Democratic parties affiliated with the House of Representatives' Select Committee on Competition with the Chinese Communist Party .

“As China is to America, Texas is to Illinois” - @JonStewart on how corporations pit states against each other to offer the fewest worker protections and biggest tax incentives. pic.twitter.com/q6L1lSjoPx — The Problem With Jon Stewart (@TheProblem) July 27, 2023