Leaked Pixel Fold video shows an internal display with chunky bezels

Days after CNBC reported Google plans to announce a foldable Pixel phone at I/O 2023, an alleged video of the device has started circulating online. On late Friday evening, leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski shared what he says is a clip of the Pixel Fold. Wojciechowski told The Verge the footage is a month old. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t show off any features that definitively identify the foldable as one of Google’s, so take what you see with a dose of skepticism, but for what it’s worth, Wojciechowski has a reliable track record.

The Pixel Fold will reportedly cost around $1,700 when it arrives later this year. According to CNBC, the device will feature a book-like design with a 5.8-inch external screen and a 7.6-inch folding display. It’s also said to sport the “most durable hinge” of any foldable to date and a battery that can last up to 72 hours through the use of an "Extreme Battery Saver" mode.

Separately, the Pixel Tablet also made a recent public appearance. The device is part of Google’s “Shaped by Water” installation at Milan Design Week. In an Instagram video spotted by 9to5Google (scroll over to the final video in the gallery), you can see the device appear alongside other Made by Google devices, including the Pixel Watch . The video doesn’t reveal a lot we didn’t already know about the Pixel Tablet. The design of the device aligns with the one Google showed off at I/O 2022 and again last fall . What’s new is that there’s a coral variant, in addition to Pixel 7 Pro -like “Hazel” and “Snow” colorways the company has shown off in the past.