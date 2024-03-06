Leaked Rivian R2 specs include a 330-mile range and $47,000 starting price

Specs for the Rivian R2 leaked this week ahead of Thursday’s unveiling. Found by “internet sleuths” who tipped off Electrek, its specifications were buried in source code for the EV’s teaser website (briefly visible to anyone in the public using a web inspector). The code suggests the R2 will have up to a 330-mile range and a $47,000 starting price when it arrives in 2026.

The R2 allegedly has a three-second 0 to 60 mph acceleration time, but it’s probably wise to expect that only in the top-tier models. The code lists the compact SUV as a five-seater with a 115.6-inch wheelbase. Other details include a length of 185.6 inches, a width of 75 inches (84.4 inches with mirrors) and a height of 66.9 inches.

The code says it will have a NACS chargeport but adds that it can also charge at CCS stations. The leak also lists powered rear glass and a bike mount that “snaps into the rear accessory ports.” (It mentions that no tools are needed.) The bike mount allegedly fits in the R2’s frunk when not in use. “We design our vehicles to maximize storage throughout,” the marketing copy from the source code reads. “The roomy front trunk offers plenty of space to stow large items — from weekend gear to weekly grocery haul.”

Other details from the source code include a maximum ground clearance of 9.8 inches, a 32-inch wheel and tire diameter, a 25-degree approach angle and a 27-degree departure angle.

Rivian confirmed last month that it will officially unveil the R2 on March 7. The automaker’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, had previously said the vehicle would be smaller and cheaper than the R1. Its $47,000 starting price (the code also lists $47,500 in other places) would put it squarely within the $40,000 to $60,000 range CFO Claire McDonough previously promised.

Unfortunately, news of more layoffs at Rivian emerged ahead of Thursday’s launch event. Crain’s Chicago Business (via Quartz) first reported that the EV maker laid off “about 100” employees at its Normal, IL factory. That’s about one percent of the plant’s total workers. The cuts follow (or are perhaps part of) those announced in February when Rivian said it would lay off 10 percent of its workforce.