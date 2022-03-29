'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' sequel delayed to spring 2023

If you were looking forward to playing the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild this year, we have some bad news. Nintendo just announced in a short video that the game will be delayed and the company is now targeting a spring 2023 release after previously saying the game would come out in 2022.

As is usually the case with such delays, Nintendo didn't offer a ton of details. Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma said that the company decided to "extend our development time a bit" and apologized to those looking forward to playing the new games.

The video also offered a quick look at gameplay for the upcoming release, with a big focus on how this adventure will take place in the skies above Hyrule as well as on the ground. It wasn't too different from what we saw in the game's first official trailer that was released at E3 2021, but it is at least a good refresher for what we have to look forward to. One detail that did catch our eye, though, is a scene where Link holds a pretty beat-up looking version of the iconic Master Sword. Your guess is as good as ours as for what that means for the game, though. In the meantime, don't despair, Switch fans — there are still plenty of great games to look forward to in 2022.