‘Lego Builder’s Journey’ will hit PC and Switch on June 22nd

Following other Apple Arcade games that have made the leap to additional platforms , Lego Builder’s Journey will land on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch on June 22nd. You create paths with Lego bricks to help the characters progress. It's a little reminiscent of Monument Valley in terms of its design and isometric perspective.

The game was developed by Light Brick, which was an in-house Lego studio before the company spun it out last year. The PC version includes some notable visual upgrades, such as ray-traced ambient occlusion and global illumination, as well as upgraded reflections and shadows, according to a press release. While many Lego branded games like Lego Marvel Super Heroes and the Star Wars titles are super enjoyable, Lego Builder’s Journey is more focused on puzzle solving than smashing things to bits.