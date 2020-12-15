Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Capybara Games

Apple Arcade hit 'Grindstone' makes its way to Switch today

It's an addictive puzzle game with Saturday-morning-cartoon vibes.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
57m ago
Grindstone on Nintendo Switch.
Capybara Games

Grindstone, the stellar Apple Arcade puzzler from Sword and Sworcery studio Capybara Games, is available on the Nintendo Switch right now. It’s a timed exclusive on the new platform, which means it’ll likely hit additional consoles after a predetermined amount of time, generally between a few months to a year.

In Grindstone, players line up enemies of the same color on a battle grid and then cut them down in long combinations to earn currency called grindstones. There are more than 200 levels, daily challenges and leaderboards, a killer soundtrack, and a cast of adorable, gross characters done up in a style reminiscent of Saturday morning cartoons.

The Switch version includes every content update that’s hit the game over the past year, plus control and UI improvements for wide-screen, touch and gamepad play. Grindstone costs $20 on the Switch, but it’s discounted at launch to $15. The game is also still available on iOS devices via an Apple Arcade subscription for $5 a month.

