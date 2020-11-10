Leica's latest Q2 camera only shoots in black-and-white

Leica is extending its fondness for black-and-white photography to the Q2, one of its most important cameras. The company has unveiled a Q2 Monochrom model that switches from a conventional 47-megapixel full-frame sensor to a black-and-white variant without color and low-pass filtering. The move produce more analog-looking monochrome shots than you’d get through software, and leads to a much higher sensitivity of ISO 100,000 (up from 50,000), albeit at the expense of the ISO 50 from the regular Q2.

The Monochrom variant is appropriately stealthier, without the signature red dot to remind everyone you’re using a Leica.