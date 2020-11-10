Latest in Gear

Image credit: Leica

Leica's latest Q2 camera only shoots in black-and-white

The Q2 Monochrom is built for specialist photographers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Leica Q2 Monochrom camera
Leica

Leica is extending its fondness for black-and-white photography to the Q2, one of its most important cameras. The company has unveiled a Q2 Monochrom model that switches from a conventional 47-megapixel full-frame sensor to a black-and-white variant without color and low-pass filtering. The move produce more analog-looking monochrome shots than you’d get through software, and leads to a much higher sensitivity of ISO 100,000 (up from 50,000), albeit at the expense of the ISO 50 from the regular Q2.

The Monochrom variant is appropriately stealthier, without the signature red dot to remind everyone you’re using a Leica.

Beyond that, you’ll see some very familiar elements. You’ll still see a 28mm f/1.7 prime lens (with digital zoom to replicate 35mm, 50mm and 75mm), a 3.68-megapixel OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch touchscreen. You can still capture 4K video at up to 30 frames per second if you’re eager to produce moody footage.

The Q2 Monochrom is available now. We’re still waiting on official pricing as we write this, although B&H lists it at $5,995, a full $1,000 over the regular Q2. As with other Monochrom models, you’re most likely to buy this if you’re either a professional with a penchant for black-and-white photos or a well-off enthusiast who insists on that vintage look.

In this article: leica, q2, Camera, cameras, photography, Q2 Monochrom, full-frame, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
68 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10th

How to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10th

View
The Morning After: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S kick off next-gen gaming

The Morning After: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S kick off next-gen gaming

View
Slingbox server shutdown will kill every box in two years

Slingbox server shutdown will kill every box in two years

View
The world’s first crewed Hyperloop trip was a success

The world’s first crewed Hyperloop trip was a success

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr