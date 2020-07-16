Lenovo's new budget AMD gaming laptops start at $660

Lenovo recently went a little wild by cramming a 64-core Ryzen Threadripper PRO into an unassuming workstation, but we assume one of those won't be landing on your desk any time soon. (If one does, let us know how it runs!) For AMD fans hankering for more affordable powerhouses, though, Lenovo's spate of new Legion gaming PCs may fit the bill.

Perhaps the most notable of Lenovo's new US-bound releases is the Legion 5, which comes in 15.6 and 17.3-inch variants. No matter which screen size speaks to you, both machines can be configured with up to an octa-core Ryzen 7 4800H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. That, along with the 144Hz refresh rate display, should be plenty for solid 1080p gaming, though it's worth noting the Legion 5's max memory allotment tops out at 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. And -- for better or worse -- the Legion 5s lack the sort of in-your-face bravado of many other gaming notebooks. Both model feature relatively conservative chassis designs, though the RGB backlit TrueStrike keyboard is still probably a dead giveaway for its gaming credentials.