Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet is available now for $280

It took several months, but Lenovo’s surprisingly affordable take on a Chrome OS convertible is now available. The company has released the 10.1-inch Chromebook Duet (thankfully, it ditched the awkward IdeaPad Duet Chromebook name) through its online store and Best Buy for $280, with Walmart soon to come. And yes, that price still includes the detachable keyboard — Lenovo isn’t masking the true cost of a laptop replacement setup like some rivals.

As you’d gather from the cost, it’s not a high-performance machine. It’s using a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. You’ll also find a good-for-the-size 1,920 x 1,200 display, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a front 2-megapixel camera for your video meetings. Really, the appeal of the Chromebook Duet comes from its value for money, not to mention a highly portable design that can last up to 10 hours on a charge, or enough to handle a day of work or school with room for some Android gaming afterward.