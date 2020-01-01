Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 tablet is available now for $280

Get a Chrome OS detachable for the same price as many laptops.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
38m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Chris Velazco/Engadget

It took several months, but Lenovo’s surprisingly affordable take on a Chrome OS convertible is now available. The company has released the 10.1-inch Chromebook Duet (thankfully, it ditched the awkward IdeaPad Duet Chromebook name) through its online store and Best Buy for $280, with Walmart soon to come. And yes, that price still includes the detachable keyboard — Lenovo isn’t masking the true cost of a laptop replacement setup like some rivals.

As you’d gather from the cost, it’s not a high-performance machine. It’s using a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. You’ll also find a good-for-the-size 1,920 x 1,200 display, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a front 2-megapixel camera for your video meetings. Really, the appeal of the Chromebook Duet comes from its value for money, not to mention a highly portable design that can last up to 10 hours on a charge, or enough to handle a day of work or school with room for some Android gaming afterward.

In this article: Lenovo, Chrome OS, Chromebook Duet, chromebook, tablets, 2-in-1, tablet, Computer, personal computing, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Thunderbolt flaw lets hackers steal your data in 'five minutes'

Thunderbolt flaw lets hackers steal your data in 'five minutes'

View
Microsoft now protects Office 365 users against 'reply all' email storms

Microsoft now protects Office 365 users against 'reply all' email storms

View
Square Enix's 54-game charity bundle includes Eidos and Ion Storm classics

Square Enix's 54-game charity bundle includes Eidos and Ion Storm classics

View
Hackers sell over 73 million stolen user records on the dark web

Hackers sell over 73 million stolen user records on the dark web

View
Newton Mail has been saved (again) by two dedicated fans

Newton Mail has been saved (again) by two dedicated fans

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr