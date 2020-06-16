Latest in Gear

Lenovo

Lenovo's latest Flex laptop is its first with 5G connectivity

The 14-inch 2-in-1 will be available on June 18th.
Marc DeAngelis
33m ago
Lenovo Flex 5G
Lenovo

5G availability is expanding, and the new mobile data standard won’t be the domain of just phones and tablets. Lenovo’s new laptop has its own 5G modem and nano SIM card slot, so users can stay connected wherever there’s a signal. The company says that its Flex 5G will be the first PC equipped with a next-gen modem, and that it has partnered with carriers across the globe to ensure wide coverage.

The specs indicate that the 2-in-1 laptop is geared toward the business crowd, and it should be able to handle the typical productivity apps, web browsing and video conferencing. The Flex 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx clocked at 2.84GHz, and has 8GB of LPDDR4X-1866 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Connectivity includes two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lenovo says that the battery should last for up to 24 hours.

While most people are still working from home, the Lenovo Flex 5G could eventually be a good choice for those in the business world, especially people that travel often -- whether running around the city or the country, having a 5G-capable laptop could be a big convenience. It will be available on June 18th for $1,400 through Verizon.

