Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i Chromebook features a 16-inch display and full-sized keyboard

Like many other tech companies this week, Lenovo is at IFA Berlin sharing details about what it has in store for the end of the year. The company’s 2022 holiday lineup includes the first-ever 16-inch Chromebook. You can configure the IdeaPad 5i with a 2.5K 16:10 LCD that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a modest 350 nits of brightness. Thanks to its larger size, the IdeaPad 5i also comes with a full-sized keyboard.

Internally, the base model features an Intel Pentium 8505 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. That said, you can upgrade the IdeaPad with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a proper SSD with up to 512GB of storage. It also sports plenty of ports, including a MicroSD slot, four total USB-C and USB-A ports, an audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6E connectivity. Additionally, the Chromebook comes standard with a 1080p web camera. Lenovo claims it’s possible to get up to 12 hours of use on a single charge from the built-in battery. The company said it would share US pricing and availability at a later date. In Europe, the IdeaPad 5i will start at €549 when it arrives on the continent sometime next month.

Lenovo

Alongside the IdeaPad 5i, Lenovo refreshed the Tab P11 and Tab P11 Pro. Now in their second generation, the two Android tablets feature updated internals and displays. The Pro is the more interesting of the two, boasting an 11.2-inch OLED with 600 nits of brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch response rate and support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision. With 8GB of RAM and a new MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset, Lenovo says the Tab P11 Pro offers 120 percent more processing power than its predecessor. You can pair the tablet with the company’s Precision Pen 3. Like the second-generation Apple Pencil , Lenovo’s stylus magnetically attaches to the tablet, allowing it to charge wirelessly when not in use.

As for the Tab P11, it now comes with an 11.5-inch LCD that features a variable 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness and a 2,000 by 1,200 resolution. According to Lenovo, the tablet’s new MediaTek Helio G99 processor is 50 percent faster than the chipset found on its predecessor. The P11 Pro will cost $400 when it arrives next month. Meanwhile, Lenovo expects the $250 P11 to hit store shelves at the start of 2023.

In addition to the above mobile devices, Lenovo showed off a new flagship gaming monitor. The Legion Y32p-30 features a 31.5-inch LCD panel with a 4K resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate and claimed 0.2ms response rate. Notably, it also comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports so you can connect it to your PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The Y32p-30 will cost $750 when it becomes available at the end of the year.

Lenovo

No Lenovo announcement is complete without at least one offbeat gadget thrown into the mix. At IFA 2022, that came in the form of the Glasses T1, a wearable Lenovo is pitching as a private display for on-the-go professionals. You can connect them to your Windows, Android or macOS device over USB-C to create a virtual monitor. Using them with an iPhone or iPad is also possible, provided you get a separate Lightning adapter. Either way, the Glasses T1 will display content from your device on a pair of micro OLED panels. Lenovo suggests you can use its new wearable to prevent prying eyes from seeing what’s on your screen. The Glasses T1 will arrive in China at the end of 2022 before arriving in other markets in 2023.