Lenovo's next gaming phone has a camera that pops out of its side

Lenovo is about to release a high-spec gaming phone with a rarely (if ever) seen feature, according to a listing from the Chinese site JD.com (via 91mobiles). The Legion smartphone packs a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera located on the side, smack in the middle. That could make it easier to stream yourself while gaming in landscape mode or just be the first on the block with a weird new feature.

Consistent with the phone’s sporty nature, the camera will pop up in just 0.496 seconds and retract in 0.5 seconds. That would make it the fastest pop-up camera yet, according to Lenovo, and it will have a lifespan of over 400,000 activations.