Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lenovo (Weibo)

Lenovo's next gaming phone has a camera that pops out of its side

The Lenovo Legion is set to arrive on July 22nd.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Lenovo's Legion gaming phone could have a pop-out side camera
Lenovo (Weibo)

Lenovo is about to release a high-spec gaming phone with a rarely (if ever) seen feature, according to a listing from the Chinese site JD.com (via 91mobiles). The Legion smartphone packs a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera located on the side, smack in the middle. That could make it easier to stream yourself while gaming in landscape mode or just be the first on the block with a weird new feature.

Consistent with the phone’s sporty nature, the camera will pop up in just 0.496 seconds and retract in 0.5 seconds. That would make it the fastest pop-up camera yet, according to Lenovo, and it will have a lifespan of over 400,000 activations.

Apart from the selfie camera gimmick, the Legion phone has an impressive spec sheet. It packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 90 watt fast charging. You’d also get a 64-megapixel main and 16-megapixel wide-angle cameras, along with dual front speakers, RGB lighting and aggressive Legion branding.

According to a Lenovo video in the listing, the phone will be released in China on July 22nd for around RS 50,000, or about $670. There’s no word yet on whether it will come to North America or Europe.

In this article: smartphone, legion, lenovo, snapdragon 865+, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

Peacock is already losing movies a day after its full debut

View
Facebook is killing Lasso, its first TikTok clone

Facebook is killing Lasso, its first TikTok clone

View
Lenovo's new budget AMD gaming laptops start at $660

Lenovo's new budget AMD gaming laptops start at $660

View
Google brings dark mode to Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android

Google brings dark mode to Docs, Sheets and Slides on Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr