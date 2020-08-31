Lenovo is giving premium Android tablets another go

One of the devices Lenovo has announced today is a premium Android tablet that the company says is its most powerful one yet. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has an 11.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. While Lenovo presents it as a device meant for “productivity on the go,” it’s powered by one of the gaming chips Qualcomm launched last year: the Snapdragon 730G mobile platform.
The chip, along with the Snapdragon 730 and 665, was one of the mobile CPUs the company released in 2019. All three promise flagship features at lower prices. The Snapdragon 730G’s power efficiency feature gives the Tab P11 Pro 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, though how long it lasts would of course depend on how you use it.