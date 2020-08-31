Lenovo is giving premium Android tablets another go

Lenovo’s new pro tablet will come with an optional keyboard and pen, as well as Microsoft Office apps. It also has four JBL speakers optimized by Dolby Atmos, as well as smart algorithms for user-facing cinematic surround sound, which you may appreciate if you use the tablet to stream shows or music. Other features include face unlock and background blurring on video calls for privacy — the latter sounds especially useful now that a lot of people are working from home and hopping on video conferences more frequently.

The company has also introduced a new family tablet called the Tab M10 HD Gen 2, which will serve as the debut device for Kids Space. That’s that new kids mode Google designed for devices with Android 10 and higher. Kids Space will recommend underage users various apps, books and videos based on the interests they choose. Its Play and Read tabs will list teacher-approved apps and (free) popular children’s books, while its Watch and Make tabs will show fun videos from YouTube Kids. The tablet will also come with Google’s Family Link parental controls.

The Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 will be available this September with prices starting at $130. Meanwhile, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will drop in November with prices starting at $499.