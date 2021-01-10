Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses can show up to five virtual displays

Lenovo has launched a new ThinkReality device for CES 2021, and the company says it’s “one of the most advanced and versatile” smart glasses for enterprise customers. The manufacturer is presenting the ThinkReality A3 as a pair of smart glasses that can be used for applications like 3D visualization and augmented reality guided workflows at a time when the world is “looking to adopt new technologies for smart collaboration.” Unlike the first ThinkReality model, the A6, which looks like your typical mixed reality headset, this one fits more like a pair of (chunky) sunglasses. Companies can modify it with Lenovo’s industrial frame options, though, to make it more durable or safer.

The ThinkReality A3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 SoC for virtual and mixed reality headsets. It can show up to five virtual 1080p displays and has an 8-megapixel camera that can provide 1080p video, as well as dual fish-eye cameras for room-scale tracking. The headset still needs to be connected to either a PC or a Motorola smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor or better via USB-C to work, though.