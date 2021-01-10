Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses can show up to five virtual displays

Their potential applications include 3D visualizations and AR-guided workflows for enterprise.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
5h ago
Lenovo
Lenovo

Lenovo has launched a new ThinkReality device for CES 2021, and the company says it’s “one of the most advanced and versatile” smart glasses for enterprise customers. The manufacturer is presenting the ThinkReality A3 as a pair of smart glasses that can be used for applications like 3D visualization and augmented reality guided workflows at a time when the world is “looking to adopt new technologies for smart collaboration.” Unlike the first ThinkReality model, the A6, which looks like your typical mixed reality headset, this one fits more like a pair of (chunky) sunglasses. Companies can modify it with Lenovo’s industrial frame options, though, to make it more durable or safer.

The ThinkReality A3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 SoC for virtual and mixed reality headsets. It can show up to five virtual 1080p displays and has an 8-megapixel camera that can provide 1080p video, as well as dual fish-eye cameras for room-scale tracking. The headset still needs to be connected to either a PC or a Motorola smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor or better via USB-C to work, though.

As you’d expect, the PC edition uses Windows software tools and applications. Meanwhile, the A3 Industrial Edition relies on Motorola’s ThinkReality software platform for hands-free AR tasks. Lenovo envisions various applications for the headset across industries and believes it can be used wherever space and privacy are limited. It can be used in factories, laboratories, retail locations and hospitality spaces, for instance. Since it’s meant for enterprise use, Lenovo didn’t release a consumer price point, but it announced that the A3 will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021.

Lenovo
Lenovo

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: Lenovo, ThinkReality A3, smart glasses, ces2021, news, gear




