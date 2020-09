Lenovo

The ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 i also features an ultra-narrow bezel and a dual-tone top cover. It has a built-in service key that will connect you directly to Lenovo support, and it runs on 11th Gen Intel Core processors, with Intel Iris XE graphics and Thunderbolt.

You might decide to pair the laptop with a monitor, like Lenovo’s new ThinkVision T27hv-20 USB-C Hub. The 27-inch display was built with remote workers in mind. It has a 1080p IR/RGB webcam, noise cancelling microphones and integrated speakers. It also comes with Smart Guard, which will blur the screen if you look or move away, and with Smart Energy, the screen will turn off when it senses you have moved away from your desk.