Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook price hits an all-time low for Black Friday

Our current favorite Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is down to an all time low of $270 right now on Amazon. We've seen it dip down to $300 before, but this is an exceptional low and a great time to pick up a lightweight but speedy Chromebook. When we tested it out for our Chromebook guide, we particularly liked the extra bright and sharp touchscreen paired with the responsive performance. In fact, we said the Flex 5i offers a "level of quality and performance that’s pretty rare to find at this price point." That goes double on Black Friday.

This configuration runs on Intel's Core i3 chip and stocks 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. While that's not a ton of storage, it's more than enough for the way Chromebooks work best, which is as a browser-focused laptop working in harmony with all of Google's apps. It's got a 13.3-inch touchscreen and a good amount of ports, including USB-C and USB-A ports, a microSD card slot and a security lock. Though we found the keys a bit on the smaller side, we still think it's the best Chromebook for most people.

The Flex 5i discount is part of a larger Chromebook sale Amazon is running for Black Friday, which includes laptops from Acer, HP and ASUS in addition to more Lenovo devices. The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is $90 off, bringing it down to $290. It's the lightweight cousin to the Acer pick from our guide, sharing the same convertible features that allows you to fold it backwards for a tablet-like experience.

