The Level Touch is a smart lock in disguise

For those who want to live a key-free life without having an obvious smart lock on your door, Level Home might have the product for you. Level Touch, the company’s latest product, is a smart lock designed to look like a key lock.

Some smart locks, like August, Kwikset and others, have distinctive hardware that’s visible from the outside. Billed as an “invisible smart lock,” Level Lock was designed with discretion in mind, according to a statement from Level Home. The lock itself looks like a key lock, but in fact can open by the touch of a finger, a vocal command or with a programmable keycard. You can also give others access to your home through the Level app, and approved guests can gain entry using their phone as a key.