Lexar's latest storage sale includes a 1TB microSD card for $76

Here's a good deal if you need a big chunk of storage space for a Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi or any other device that still accepts microSD cards: The 1TB version of Lexar's Professional 1066x card is now down to $76.49 on Amazon. That's the lowest price we've tracked for this model and roughly $9 off the card's typical street price. The discount comes as part of a wider sale on Lexar storage gear that started on Sunday for World Backup Day, a commemorative date that intends to raise awareness about data protection and preservation. (Seagate, Crucial and other storage manufacturers are still running sales as well.)

The Professional 1066x is not a formal pick in our microSD card buying guide, as it's a bit slower than our top choices, Samsung's Pro Plus and Pro Ultimate, particularly in terms of sequential read speeds (which matter when you want to access large files stored on the card). Still, neither of those cards are available in a 1TB capacity — the Pro Plus will be, but not until later this year — and the Lexar model wasn't drastically far behind in our benchmark tests. For devices like the Switch or Steam Deck that cap microSD cards to standard UHS-I speeds, or even for capturing 4K video more casually, it'll be good enough. We'll note that there are some 1TB cards available for less, but among the models we've tested, this is a solid value for those who need a high capacity above all else.

If you need a standard SD card, meanwhile, this sale also brings the SD version of the 1TB Professional 1066x down to $110. That's another all-time low and about $15 off that model's usual going rate.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.