LG’s first 27-inch OLED gaming monitor arrives in January for $1,000

A few weeks ago, LG announced its latest UltraGear gaming monitor, the 27GR95QE . Behind the unassuming model number is a display that has a lot of buzz around it. That’s because the spec sheet of the 27GR95QE reads like every monitor wishlist you’ve probably seen in the last few years. It features a flat 27-inch OLED panel with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a claimed 0.03 millisecond gray-to-gray response time and 98.5 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

A native 240Hz refresh rate makes the 27GR95QE ideal for competitive gaming, but the monitor also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium support and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible certification. It even includes a VESA Adaptive-Sync badge for good measure. All of that branding means the 27GR95QE is also a good fit for games where your GPU can’t deliver a constant 240 frames per second.

If you want to use the 27GR95QE for current-generation console gaming, you can, thanks to the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. With HDR10 support and a 1,500,000 to one contrast ratio, it should also make for a good multimedia display. That said, I’ll note here LG’s website doesn’t mention what DisplayHDR certification the 27GR95QE earned and it peaks at a modest 200 nits of brightness, so it’s hard to say what kind of performance you can expect on the HDR front.

All of that brings us to today, with LG finally sharing US pricing and availability for the 27GR95QE. The monitor will cost $1,000 when it ships in January. That’s a fair bit more than you would pay for a similar LED display , but then you miss out on all the advantages that come with an OLED panel. For some, the 27GR95QE will represent their "endgame" monitor.