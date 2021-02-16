LG's 55-inch CX OLED TV is $650 off at Amazon and Best Buy

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

LG's OLED smart TVs are some of the best you can get, but you'll have to shell out quite a bit of money for one. While the company will begin rolling out its 2021 OLED TV sets later this quarter, a solid 2020 model is hundreds off at Amazon. Now you can get the 55-inch LG CX OLED smart TV for $1,350 -- that's $650 off and close to the lowest price we've seen it. Amazon's default sale price is $1,396, but there's a coupon on the product page you can clip for an extra $47 off, bringing the final cost down to $1,350. If you're a My Best Buy member (it's free to sign up), you can get the same price there, too.

Buy 55-inch LG CX OLED at Amazon - $1,350 Buy 55-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $1,350

The CX TVs are part of LG's midrange OLED collection and they feature the company's a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K, 120Hz refresh rates and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and more. They run webOS and come with a "magic remote" that supports voice commands, but if you have an Alexa or Google Assistant device in your home, you can control the TV with either of those virtual helpers, too. And being OLED sets, these TVs have some of the best color reproduction and blackest blacks you'll find.

But as mentioned at the top, LG's latest OLED sets will be coming out soon and they do have a number of new features that the CX line doesn't have. The new C1 series, the new version of the CX family, will have a Gen 4 processor, updated LG Sound Pro, a new version of webOS with enhanced ThinkQ AI and a new Game Optimizer that promises 1 millisecond response times, low input lag and HDMI 2.1 support.

If you're serious about getting the best OLED set possible that also has all of the latest gaming technology, you may want to wait for the 2021 models to come out. US pricing is unclear right now, but we do know that a 55-inch C1 set will run €2000 in Europe (which converts to $2,420 in the US, but we expect the starting price to be a bit lower than that). But if the 2020 CX OLED sets have all of the features you were looking for in a new TV, now's a good opportunity to grab one at a great sale price.

