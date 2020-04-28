Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG confirms specs of its flagship Velvet phone ahead of launch

It's an upper mid-range phone with 5G and a swish design.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
36m ago
LG Velvet
LG

The official release of LG’s swish new flagship phone, the LG Velvet, isn’t due to take place for a week yet, but the company has now unveiled full specifications for the device, so we’ll know exactly what to expect before we get our hands on it.

We’ve already been privy to a number of teasers and leaks — now we know that the curvy phone will have a 6.8-inch, 20.5:9 ratio OLED display, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory and a MicroSD slot, as well as a USB Type-C port.

LG’s certainly a fan of novelty phone features, and while it’s tried to steer clear of anything too gimmicky in this release, the “raindrop” camera design is definitely a standout, bringing together a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in a unique pattern. There’s a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

There’s also a 4,300mAh battery and a headphone jack, plus “stereo speakers” that according to LG are complemented by AI software that controls volume and optimizes sound. The whole thing will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G, which suggests the device will be positioned in the upper-mid-range market. The Velvet is probably not intended to challenge the likes of the Galaxy S20 or iPhone 11 Pro, but rather offer a fancy design at a decent price (which is yet to be announced). This is particularly true if you’re big on looks — as well as black and white, the phone will also come in an ombre-like teal and sunset pink.

