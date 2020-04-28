LG confirms specs of its flagship Velvet phone ahead of launch

LG’s certainly a fan of novelty phone features, and while it’s tried to steer clear of anything too gimmicky in this release, the “raindrop” camera design is definitely a standout, bringing together a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor in a unique pattern. There’s a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

There’s also a 4,300mAh battery and a headphone jack, plus “stereo speakers” that according to LG are complemented by AI software that controls volume and optimizes sound. The whole thing will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 5G, which suggests the device will be positioned in the upper-mid-range market. The Velvet is probably not intended to challenge the likes of the Galaxy S20 or iPhone 11 Pro, but rather offer a fancy design at a decent price (which is yet to be announced). This is particularly true if you’re big on looks — as well as black and white, the phone will also come in an ombre-like teal and sunset pink.