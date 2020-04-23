Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG will unveil its new Velvet smartphone in May

A Korean invite set the date for May 7th.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
27m ago
Comments
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Velvet
Velvet LG

A series of previews already culminated with a clear look at LG’s next flagship phone, but now we have a date for the official Velvet unveiling. LG Korea posted an invitation and teaser video for the launch event — a “fashion show that boasts innovative designs” — on the morning of May 7th at 10 AM KST (if it’s a global launch, then that would be 9 PM ET on May 6th).

Velvet
LG

Like the previous teasers, everything about the invite highlights the smartphone’s design and Raindrop rear camera setup, as well as four colors: Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. One way or another, new phone season isn’t slowing down just yet.

In this article: LG, Velvet, smartphone, teaser, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A VR workout app killed my quads

A VR workout app killed my quads

View
Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

View
Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

View
Boston Dynamics’ robot dog is chipping in to help COVID-19 patients

Boston Dynamics’ robot dog is chipping in to help COVID-19 patients

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr