LG will unveil its new Velvet smartphone in May

A series of previews already culminated with a clear look at LG’s next flagship phone, but now we have a date for the official Velvet unveiling. LG Korea posted an invitation and teaser video for the launch event — a “fashion show that boasts innovative designs” — on the morning of May 7th at 10 AM KST (if it’s a global launch, then that would be 9 PM ET on May 6th).

LG

Like the previous teasers, everything about the invite highlights the smartphone’s design and Raindrop rear camera setup, as well as four colors: Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. One way or another, new phone season isn’t slowing down just yet.