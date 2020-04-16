Even a pandemic can’t slow down new phone season

We might be stuck at home, but that isn’t stopping companies from springing fresh devices upon us. Apple just dropped a new iPhone SE, LG and Motorola are both prepping flagship launches, while a slew of midrange phones have been unveiled in the past two weeks. OnePlus also showed off the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro this week. MWC may have gotten canceled in February, but it seems mobile device makers are pushing forward with their products, in the middle of this pandemic.
While they’re hardly ever at Mobile World Congress, Apple still contributed to this month’s remote phone launch season by revealing the new iPhone SE. Not only is this a long-awaited update to the company’s compact, budget-friendly line, but it’s also noteworthy for its premium processor. With the new iPhone SE, you’ll be getting the same A13 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, but for just $399. Of course, you won’t find the same multi-camera setup. The 4.7-inch handset only houses a single 12-megapixel sensor. Still, though, you’re getting plenty for less than $400. And such a small phone with modern specs is pretty hard to find these days.