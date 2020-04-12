Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG's curvy premium phone will be called 'Velvet'

LG is moving away from its old number schemes.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
30m ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LG Velvet teaser
LG

LG isn’t just hoping that a brand new design language will woo you to its next smartphone — it thinks the name will, too. The company has revealed that its curved-edge premium phone will be named Velvet to convey its “smoothness and premium softness.” Whether or not that badge has its intended effect, it’ll represent a significant break for a company that has insisted on numeric naming schemes for the past several years.

The switch in naming strategy reflects LG’s goals for the phone and, ultimately, the company as a whole. Its mobile division has been struggling for a long time, in part because its phones have relied on novelty features like hands-free control or modules to stand out. With Velvet, it’s clearly hoping that memorable designs and the names to match will improve the company’s fortunes.

Whether or not it does isn’t clear. To date, LG has only talked about Velvet’s basic design, which mates the curves with a “Raindrop” camera layout. Rumors have also pointed to an upper-mid-range design that brings a Snapdragon 765 chip and 5G. This won’t directly challenge flagships like the Galaxy S20 or iPhone 11 Pro if those specs prove accurate. However, that might be the point — instead of trying to win the specs race, LG could offer a posh design at a more affordable price.

In this article: LG, smartphone, mobile, velvet, Android, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

IKEA's smart blinds are finally available to buy online

View
After Math: Look at all this free stuff

After Math: Look at all this free stuff

View
IKEA begins selling its smart blinds in some US stores

IKEA begins selling its smart blinds in some US stores

View
Maybe don't start playing 'The Last of Us' during a pandemic

Maybe don't start playing 'The Last of Us' during a pandemic

View
Follow Apollo 13 in real-time on its 50th anniversary

Follow Apollo 13 in real-time on its 50th anniversary

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr