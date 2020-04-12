LG's curvy premium phone will be called 'Velvet'

LG isn’t just hoping that a brand new design language will woo you to its next smartphone — it thinks the name will, too. The company has revealed that its curved-edge premium phone will be named Velvet to convey its “smoothness and premium softness.” Whether or not that badge has its intended effect, it’ll represent a significant break for a company that has insisted on numeric naming schemes for the past several years.

The switch in naming strategy reflects LG’s goals for the phone and, ultimately, the company as a whole. Its mobile division has been struggling for a long time, in part because its phones have relied on novelty features like hands-free control or modules to stand out. With Velvet, it’s clearly hoping that memorable designs and the names to match will improve the company’s fortunes.