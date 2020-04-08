LG teases curved edges and 'Raindrop' camera for its next phone

With Mobile World Congress canceled, the calendar for new phone introductions is up in the air, but LG is already moving towards a new device, and tonight teased the “design language” for another phone. Presumably this device will represent the next entry in its G series, after LG already updated its V line with the dual-screen ready V60 Thinq a couple of months ago.

Whether it arrives called the G9 or not, this new phone will have at least two distinct design elements. First up is the “3D Arc Design” that curves both the edges of the display like a Galaxy phone, as well as the back of the device in a symmetrical way that LG claims is both more pleasing to the eye and more comfortable in-hand.