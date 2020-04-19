Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG offers first clear look at its premium Velvet phone

It's an upper mid-range phone with 5G and slick design.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
21m ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LG Velvet teaser
LG

LG is still dribbling out details of its posh-looking Velvet phone, but this time it’s offering a much better look than crude sketches. The tech giant has posted a new teaser video that shows the design in earnest, including the curved edges, that “raindrop” rear camera layout and vivid color options that include the chameleonic “Illusion Sunset.” The clip also confirms rumors that this is an upper mid-range phone rather than a flagship — the Velvet will have 5G, but it’s running a Snapdragon 765 instead of the 865 from this year’s high-end Android devices.

The company told Engadget that it doesn’t have more to share about the phone beyond what you see in the video. There’s no word on when it arrives, let alone whether it reaches the US. We wouldn’t count on LG rushing to launch the Velvet given the pandemic, but the steady stream of teasers suggests you’ll hear more about the phone soon enough.

In this article: LG, smartphone, mobile, velvet, Android, Snapdragon 765, 5G, teaser, video, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

After Math: What to spend your stimulus check on

After Math: What to spend your stimulus check on

View
Alphabet’s DeepMind AI is better than you at Atari games

Alphabet’s DeepMind AI is better than you at Atari games

View
Our readers think the Pixel 3a is a first-rate budget phone

Our readers think the Pixel 3a is a first-rate budget phone

View
'Minecraft' looks like a whole new game with NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing

'Minecraft' looks like a whole new game with NVIDIA's RTX ray tracing

View
Tesla Powerwall knows when to stop charging your EV during power outages

Tesla Powerwall knows when to stop charging your EV during power outages

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr