LG launches a new 'SuperSlim' Gram laptop with a 15-inch OLED display

LG has officially launched the SuperSlim, the new Gram laptop the company is calling the “thinnest LG Gram ever.” This is not just advertising hyperbole , as the SuperSlim is .43-inches thick and weighs two pounds. That definitely places the laptop in the realm of the ultra-portable. As a comparison, the 2022 Macbook Air is 0.44-inches thick and weighs 2.7 pounds.

The laptop was first teased at this year’s CES , back when it was called the Ultraslim. Not a lot has changed since the original announcement, aside from the name. The SuperSlim boasts decent specs, with an Intel Evo 13th Gen processor and Intel Iris Xe GPU. There is also a 15.6-inch anti-glare OLED display and LG touts a 100 percent DCI-P33 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR True Black integration. It is worth noting that Apple is rumored to be launching its own 15-inch ultra-portable laptop in the near future.

LG says the SuperSlim has passed seven tests to ensure military-grade durability, which is a good thing as we have noted some issues with previous Gram laptops surrounding flexibility and build quality. Other standout features include a more compact power adapter than previous Gram laptops, a full HD camera with integrated microphones and a trio of USB-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt 4 connections.

This emaciated wonder is available now in two SKUs. You can purchase one with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,700 or a model with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for $2,000. As a bonus, LG is throwing in a free Gram +view portable monitor with every purchase until May 14th.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.