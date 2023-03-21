LG made a 49-inch HDR monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate

LG is once again expanding its UltraGear line of gaming monitors with a new model. Before you ask: No, the company's latest is not a new OLED screen . But it is interesting for a few reasons. LG is marketing the 49GR85DC-B as a fast ultrawide with class-leading HDR capabilities.

The monitor features a 49-inch VA panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio, 5,120 by 1,440 resolution, 98.5 percent DCI-P3 coverage and an aggressive 1000R curve. It also features a 240Hz refresh rate, a claimed 1ms pixel response time and AMD FreeSync Premium. To top it all off, LG says the 49GR85DC-B is DisplayHDR 1000 certified, suggesting the panel is capable of peaking at an eye-searing 1000 nits of brightness and features some amount of local dimming.

At first glance, it’s a spec list that should make the 49GR85DC-B a homerun for ultrawide gaming fans, but there are a few things to note that may not make it as appealing as it seems. First, there’s the price. LG is asking $1,300 for the 49GR85DC-B. In 2023, that’s a lot for an LCD. Additionally, in my experience, VA panels are never as fast as manufacturers say they are, so don’t be surprised if LG’s latest doesn’t live up to the 1ms response time the company has listed. It's also worth mentioning few games support 32:9 resolutions.

The 49GR85DC-B is available to preorder starting today through LG’s website. If you decide to jump on this one early, the company will send you a complimentary UltraGear Gaming Pad . That's a $200 mouse mat that doubles as a USB hub and features RGB lighting.

