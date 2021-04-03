LG makes a 'three year pledge' on updates for its Android phones

This week LG confirmed it is withdrawing from the mobile industry, but what about the phones it already makes? The company just announced that "all premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase."

The three OS update guarantee applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates.

There are some caveats for performance or compatibility issues, but if you already have a Wing or G Series device in your pocket, then at least you know updates won't dry up immediately.