LG's latest 4K UltraFine monitor is its first with an OLED panel

The UltraFine OLED Pro has a 31.5-inch display and over 8 million individually-adjustable pixels.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
LG is one of the leaders in OLED display technology, but it’s mostly been limited to TVs for the living room thus far. As part of its slate of CES 2021 announcements, though, the company just announced the LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitor, a 31.5-inch 4K screen that features individual dimming for all 8 million pixels. That’s something an OLED phone or TV can do, as it’s just part of OLED screen tech, but it’s still pretty noteworthy to see it show up on a monitor.

As you’d expect for a high-end monitor, the UltraFine OLED Pro is loaded with connections including USB-C, three standard USB ports, two DisplayPort connections and HDMI. LG says that it’s 99 percent DCI-P3 and Adobe RBG color-accurate, the two color profiles commonly used for video and photographs, respectively. Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about it beyond the short teaser video that LG showed off, so there’s no word on the price — but some of LG’s previous UltraFine monitors have been well over $1,000. Given that this latest one uses OLED technology, you can bet it’ll cost even more. If LG releases any other info on this monitor, we’ll update this post accordingly.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: OLED, 4K, ces2021, LG, UltraFine, news, gear
