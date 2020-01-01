LG made a virtual showroom to show off its IFA 2020 lineup

The IFA, one of the the first big in-person tech events happening post-lockdown, will open on September 3rd. It’s an invite-only affair that’s limited to 1,000 people per day, though, which is probably why LG has launched a virtual showroom even though it will be attending as a presenter. (Meanwhile, Samsung is skipping it in favor of a virtual event of its own.) The company has launched a realistic rendering of Messe Berlin’s Hall 18, and you can explore it online like you would an actual showroom.

While LG is displaying various appliances in its virtual space, the stars of the show are its OLED displays. In particular, it’s highlighting an installation called “OLED New Wave” that’s comprised of an array of flexible/rollable screens that the company also presented at CES earlier this year. LG teamed up with Unity Technologies’ Korea office to use the latter’s Unity engine for the creation of interactive content.