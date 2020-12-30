A new update makes it easier to move apps between the LG Wing's displays

If you’re the proud owner of an LG Wing, your quirky dual-screen phone is about to pick up new features. As spotted by Droid Life, Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) has released a new update that builds out the Wing’s unique functionality and should make it easier to use.
Most notably, there’s a new feature that allows you quickly move apps between the Wing’s two displays. You can take advantage of the feature by pulling down from the top of the screen to access the Quick Settings menu and tapping the “Fetch or Send” icon. Another option is to swipe on the display with three fingers. Both are a significant improvement in how LG handled the Wing’s swiveling display when it first released the phone.