Image credit: Richard Lai/Engadget

A new update makes it easier to move apps between the LG Wing's displays

That should make the phone more useable.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
LG Wing
If you’re the proud owner of an LG Wing, your quirky dual-screen phone is about to pick up new features. As spotted by Droid Life, Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) has released a new update that builds out the Wing’s unique functionality and should make it easier to use.

Most notably, there’s a new feature that allows you quickly move apps between the Wing’s two displays. You can take advantage of the feature by pulling down from the top of the screen to access the Quick Settings menu and tapping the “Fetch or Send” icon. Another option is to swipe on the display with three fingers. Both are a significant improvement in how LG handled the Wing’s swiveling display when it first released the phone.

The company has also added a restart button that will appear when third-party apps hang for five seconds after you’ve transferred them between screens. App icons on the bottom display will now also be properly labeled.  

Elsewhere, there’s a new default wallpaper with which you can customize your homescreen and the camera app can now scan QR codes. Oh, and if you’re connected to Verizon’s 5G network, the corresponding icon will now appear in white instead of gray. Last but not least, the update includes Google’s November security patch for Android devices. 

You can download the update by opening the Settings menu and heading to the About Phone section. Once there, tap the software updates option and follow the flow of the interface. As always, if the update isn’t available right away, it may take a day or two for Verizon to roll it out to your device.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: LG Wing, mobile, smartphone, LG, Verizon, 5g, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
