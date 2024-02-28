LG's latest OLED evo TVs start at $1,500 and go up to a sky-high $25,000

LG unveiled its 2024 OLED evo TVs in January at CES 2024 promising extra brightness and other features, and we're now learning the prices for its best models. They'll start at $1,500 for the mid-range C4 models and go up to an impressive $25,000 for the 97-inch G4 flagship.

First, here's what you're getting. The big theme this year was AI and the company's latest Alpha 11 processor is supposed to boost graphics performance by 70 percent, but it'll only be found in the high-end G4 series. The C4 models, meanwhile, will get the updated Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip. Both promise improved brightness (150 percent for the G4 compared to the G3), along with more AI features like upscaling.

Both chips, when paired with compatible LG soundbars, will be able to transmit wireless, lossless Dolby Atmos audio, letting consumers get high-quality surround sound with less hassle.

Brightness levels on the new models are hitting nearly 1,000 nits — still not as bright as Mini LED TVs but far better than past OLED models. In addition, both the C4 and G4 and now support 144Hz refresh rates (with both G-Sync and AMD Freesync compatibility), so they'll be better options for PC gamers.

Now that you know the lineups better, here are the models and prices. The G4 series comes in five sizes, 55, 65, 77, 83 and 97 inches priced at $2,600, $3,400, $4,600, $6,500 and $25,000. The C4 models, meanwhile, are offered in six sizes :42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches priced at $1,500, $1,600, $2,000, $2,700, $3,700 and $5,400 respectively.

They're certainly not the cheapest OLED TVs out there, but the extra brightness, along with other OLED benefits like inky blacks, will no doubt tempt the right buyers. The new models will ship in late March, and as a sweetener, LG is throwing in some goodies for any pre-orders made prior to March 17: a free LG Smart Cam, 5 percent back in membership rewards and free wall mounting or TV stand setup.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.