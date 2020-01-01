Library of Congress app lets you make hip hop with century-old samples

The US Library of Congress has unveiled Citizen DJ, a digital tool that allows you to remix sounds from its massive collection of film, television, video and sound recordings. It was created by “innovator in residence” Brian Foo to recapture the ‘80s and ‘90s golden age of hip-hop sampling. “Collage-based hip-hop as it existed in the golden age is largely a lost art form,” he said in a statement. “These albums were dense and intricate sonic collages composed of hundreds of found sounds.”
That form of hip hop, embodied by albums like Public Enemy’s Fear of a Black Planet, largely disappeared in the following decades due to “high profile lawsuits resulting in excessive restrictions on how audio could be sampled,” said Foo.