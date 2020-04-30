Latest in Gear

Image credit: Getty images

LinkedIn has an AI to help make you better at job interviews

It helps you prepare for likely questions, then analyzes your responses.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
21m ago
LinkedIn AI-powered interview feedback
Getty images

If you’re searching for a job during these challenging times, LinkedIn might be able to help. Microsoft’s social network has unveiled AI-powered tools that can help you both meet potential employers and prepare for any tricky interview questions.

First of all, LinkedIn is testing “video introductions” to meet potential employers at a time when face-to-face is impossible due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Using that tool, a hiring manager can request a meeting and you can respond either by video or written copy. That will let you “show your soft skills to potential employers when you’re not in the same room,” LinkedIn noted.

That’s all fine and well, but doing a video interview (or a live one for that matter) is a skill that requires practice. To that end, LinkedIn has also unveiled AI-powered instant feedback that goes along with its interview preparation tool. Once you’ve practiced your responses to questions, you can record them and get an assessment of your delivery “with feedback on pacing, how many times you’re using filler words, and sensitive phrases to avoid,” according to LinkedIn.

That could help save you from any potential faux pas moments, while giving you valuable practice feedback — at least, as valuable as a machine can be. Interview preparation feedback is now rolling out globally and can be accessed “immediately after you apply for jobs on the LinkedIn jobs home page,” the company said.

