LinkedIn has an AI to help make you better at job interviews

If you’re searching for a job during these challenging times, LinkedIn might be able to help. Microsoft’s social network has unveiled AI-powered tools that can help you both meet potential employers and prepare for any tricky interview questions.

First of all, LinkedIn is testing “video introductions” to meet potential employers at a time when face-to-face is impossible due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Using that tool, a hiring manager can request a meeting and you can respond either by video or written copy. That will let you “show your soft skills to potential employers when you’re not in the same room,” LinkedIn noted.