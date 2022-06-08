LinkedIn expands live audio events as it tries to bring in more creators

LinkedIn is expanding its Clubhouse-style live audio feature as it looks to draw more creators to its platform. The company, which first launched live audio events in January , will now open up hosting capabilities to all creators.

With the update, all LinkedIn creators who use the platform’s “creator mode” will be able to host live audio events so long as they stay in line with the platform’s “community policies of being a trustworthy, safe, and professional provider of content.” Though event hosting is currently limited to creators, any LinkedIn user is able to participate in the chats.

Similar to Clubhouse, creators on LinkedIn can schedule their audio events in advance and share the upcoming talks with their network. The company says creators are already using audio features to expand their professional networks, connect with potential clients and reach new followers. Video-centric live events are also in the works, though LinkedIn hasn’t given an update on when that will launch.