LinkedIn now lets you add pronouns to your profile

LinkedIn will allow all its users to add pronouns to the top of their profiles. The update, beginning to roll out this week, is part of a bigger push from the company to “reimagine” one of the core features of its service.

While some users may have already opted to add pronouns elsewhere on their LinkedIn page, the update adds a dedicated space at the top of each profile. Besides being more inclusive to all its users, LinkedIn notes in a blog post that recruiters and job seekers have said that knowing a candidate’s pronouns is an important part of the hiring process.