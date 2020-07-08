LinkedIn will let you record the correct pronunciation of your name

Pronouncing a name correctly isn’t just polite. It’s a way of recognizing someone’s identity, and it’s key to creating an inclusive workplace. With that in mind, LinkedIn is introducing a new feature that lets members add a 10-second audio recording of their name pronunciation. Other users will be able to hear the clip by pressing a small button on a member’s profile.

“Everyone, including myself, makes mistakes when pronouncing other people’s names,” said Joseph Akoni, a LinkedIn product manager who worked on the feature. “I’ve encountered this personally with my Nigerian middle name—there’s a 99% chance someone won’t pronounce it correctly on the first try.”