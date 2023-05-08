LinkedIn’s new AI will write messages to hiring managers The feature is available to LinkedIn Premium subscribers.

LinkedIn is experimenting with a new generative AI feature for job hunters. The company is testing a new feature that will generate brief, cover letter-like messages candidates can send to hiring managers on the platform. The feature is starting to roll out now for the site's premium subscribers.

With the update, users will see the option to “Let AI draft a message to the hiring team” alongside open roles on the platform’s jobs page. The feature draws on “information from your profile, the hiring manager’s profile, the job description, and the company of interest” to create a “highly personalized” message, according to the company.

In the example provided by LinkedIn, the message reads like the opening few sentences of a cover letter. However, the AI-written message users see will likely vary based on how much information is in your LinkedIn profile. The company notes that “customization is still important,” and that users should double check and edit the text before sending it.

LinkedIn, which is owned by OpenAI partner Microsoft, has experimented with other generative AI features. The platform added AI writing suggestions to profiles , and “collaborative articles” which also make use of AI-written text.

