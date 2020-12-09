Latest in Gear

Logitech launches Circle View Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video support

The doorbell's camera footage will get end-to-end encryption before it's uploaded to the iCloud.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
When Apple launched HomeKit for Secure Video at WWDC in 2019, it said the service will work with Logitech’s upcoming cameras. Sure enough, the Circle View camera the accessory-maker released earlier this year works exclusively with Apple’s secure video platform. Now, Logitech has also launched the first consumer smart doorbell that supports HomeKit Secure Video, which means its camera footage will be encrypted before it’s uploaded to the iCloud.

Logitech’s Circle View Doorbell can capture head-to-toe videos from just two feet away, has true HDR and has night vision capability. Its star feature is HomeKit Secure Video, though which you can view in the Home app on Apple devices. The platform can determine when a person, animal or vehicle is in the video, and it can identify the people you tag in Photos. It can also send you notifications on the iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV or HomePod when people come to the door while you’re away. The tech giant says the videos HomeKit captures are end—to—end encrypted and don’t count against your iCloud storage.

As 9to5Mac notes, Robin launched a smart doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video in January, but that was a commercial model priced at $600. Logitech’s Circle View Doorbell costs only $200 in the US for those who choose to install it themselves or $300 with professional installation fees. At the moment, it’s available for sale on Apple’s website and will eventually be available on Logitech’s.

In this article: Logitech, Apple, HomeKit Secure Video, smart doorbell, Circle View Wired Doorbell, news, gear
