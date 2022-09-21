The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld will arrive on October 18th

Logitech is hosting a event today , during which it’s expected to reveal some new products for gamers and streamers. One of those may be the company’s handheld device for cloud gaming . A preorder page for the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is live on Amazon Canada , seemingly a little earlier than planned (though it's listed as out of stock at the time of writing).

According to the listing, which was spotted by Lbabinz on Twitter, the device will arrive on October 18th and cost $400 CAD. That's around $300 USD. The Amazon US page for the Cloud Gaming Handheld isn't live yet. We'll update this story with US pricing once Logitech announces it.

The page includes some specs for the device, which align with leaked details from late August. You'll be able to stream games in 1080p at up to 60 frames per second on the seven-inch touchscreen. The handheld, which appears to be an Android tablet housed inside a controller unit, offers haptic feedback, gyroscope controls and remappable buttons. The page suggests the battery will run for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Because games run from the cloud, the Cloud Gaming Handheld doesn't require a ton of processing power. That's one likely reason why Logitech has been able to limit the weight to 463g, or just over a pound. For comparison, the Nintendo Switch weighs 0.88 pounds (398g) when the Joy-Cons are attached and the Steam Deck weighs around 1.5 pounds (669g).

Logitech and Tencent (which worked with the former on the device) collaborated with Microsoft and NVIDIA to ensure there's support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now . You'll be able to use the Steam Link app to play games from your PC remotely. The Xbox app also supports remote play from consoles. Logitech notes that users will be able to download apps from the Google Play Store. So, you should be able to access the likes of Google Stadia and Amazon Luna , as well as social media apps and streaming video services such as YouTube and Netflix.