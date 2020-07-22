Logitech and Herman Miller made a $1,495 gaming chair

Head-on, the Embody looks like many other sleek office chairs. But take a step to either side and you're confronted with bright blue coloring along the rear, and a design that makes it look like it's practically floating in the air. It's familiar and alien at the same time. Unfortunately, I haven't had a chance to try the Embody Gaming Chair just yet. But as someone who's never been interested in gaming furniture before, it has me intrigued.

Herman Miller and Logitech G are also rolling out a family of gaming desks, as well as the Ollin Gaming Monitor Arm, which can help rid you of your ugly monitor stand. It's clear that Herman Miller is ready to go all in on gamers. But the real question will be if players will actually pay up. Alongside the $1,495 Embody Gaming Chair, the Motia Gaming Desk will go for $1,295, while that monitor arm will cost you $295 (practically the cost of another monitor). You can nab the products at Herman Miller or Logitech’s sites starting today.