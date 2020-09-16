Latest in Gaming

Logitech G mice get the world’s first sub-micron sensor with an update

Now select Logitech G mice with a HERO sensor can go from 16,000 DPI to 25,000 DPI.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Your screens are starting to feature higher and higher resolutions so it makes sense that your controllers should also become more precise, or at least that’s what the marketing hype suggests. Either way, Logitech has advanced the sensor technology in its high-end gaming mice so that the HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) sensor is capable of tracking movement at the sub-micron level for the first time, going from 16,000 DPI to 25,000 DPI.

The better news is that for owners of certain newer models, you can experience the upgrade for free via a software update. As Slashgear points out, while some older HERO-equipped models are left out, the newer ones with an upgraded sensor include the Pro, G903 HERO, G502 Lightspeed, Pro Wireless, G703 HERO, G604, G502 HERO and G403 HERO.

The update is available via Logitech’s G Hub control software, and according to the company, achieves its high-resolution figure without any smoothing, parasitic counts or spurious motion, so you have no one else to blame for your low kill-death ratio.

Logitech G mice get the world's first sub-micron sensor with an update

