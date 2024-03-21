Logitech webcams, keyboards and mice are up to 33 percent off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

As Amazon's spring sale rolls on, we're seeing deals on some of the Logitech gear we recommend, including the Logitech Brio 500 webcam. It's down to $96 after a 26 percent discount off its $130 list price. That's not an all-time low — just this January, it dipped about $13 lower, but this is still a decent savings on the webcam we named the best for most people. If the camera included with your laptop isn't making your video appear as bright or clear as you'd like on video calls, this can help.

The Logitech Brio 500 shoots in 1080p at 30fps and has a wider field of view than the previous model. We were most impressed with the light correction that made a dark office look bright. It also works with Logitech's customizing software for adjusting field of view, autofocus, contrast, brightness and more. The cam also features ShowMode which lets you present items on your physical desktop, and RightSight that keeps you in frame even when you move around.

Even at $96, the Brio 500 may be too much for some to spend. We suggest the smaller Brio 300 in our same buyer's guide. It's a pared down version without HDR or an adjustable field of view. It also can't do ShowMode. But it does shoot in 1080p resolution, supports auto light correction and has a noise-reducing mic. Right now, that one is on sale for the lowest price yet. A 33 percent discount brings it to $40, instead of the $60 list price.

Another notable deal is a combo set that bundles the latest model of one of our favorite mice for productivity with the next generation of one of our recommended keyboards. The Pebble 2 Combo keyboard and mouse is now $50, which is $10 off and matches its all time low — a price we've seen it hit a few times this year.

