The London Marathon will go ahead thanks to social-distancing wearables

According to the London marathon team, Bump hardware can also monitor the frequency and length of time that runners and staff stay within a set distance of each other. That means organizers can be alerted when Bump-wearers get too close to one another, and also track a person’s movements if they later test positive for COVID-19. In addition, the London Marathon will be held in a behind-closed-doors “biosecure bubble.” Athletes were tested at their homes, in a COVID-safe hotel outside of London, and once again on Monday when they arrived at the event’s ‘bubble’ hotel.

The event usually takes over the city, but this year the race will be confined to a course that loops around St James’s Park 19.6 times. There won’t be any spectators, but fans can still keep up via the BBC’s live coverage.

The London Marathon is the first “Major” — a running event classification that includes New York City, Chicago and Berlin, among others — since the Tokyo Marathon on March 1st. Other competitions have switched to a remote-only model, allowing professional and amateur runners alike to complete the distance on a route of their choosing. London had hoped to hold a mass participation event using the Bump wearables. But the spread of the virus, coupled with the ever-changing restrictions in the UK, have forced the organizers to adopt a similar ‘virtual’ event for amateurs.