The London Marathon will go ahead thanks to social-distancing wearables

Elite-level marathon running will return this weekend. The organizers of the London Marathon have announced that they will use distance-measuring ‘Bump’ devices tto keep roughly 100 athletes safe as they participate in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair races. The hardware will also be worn by 500 members of staff that are necessary to carry out the event on Sunday (October 4th). As the Bump website explains, the wearable — which can be worn around the neck like a lanyard, or clipped onto a piece clothing — will light up and make a sound when the user gets too close to someone else. It was developed by a British company called Tharsus and has already been deployed in Ocado, BT and other businesses.
“Tharsus’s Bump technology has played an important role, giving our athletes and internal teams extra confidence to engage with the event safely,” Hugh Brasher, event director for the London Marathon said.