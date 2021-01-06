Looking Glass says it can turn any photo into a hologram

Holographic displays aren’t much use unless you have something to look at, and Looking Glass Factory thinks it has a simple solution: turn your existing photos into holograms. The company is winding down its crowdfunding campaign for its Portrait display by announcing a cloud-based service that aims to turn any 2D photo into a hologram you can see on the upcoming screen. You just have to send in a picture and a machine learning system will create a depth map that (hopefully) turns it into a holographic wonder.

It doesn’t matter how you captured the image, or even whether or not it’s a real-life shot. You can create a 3D rendition of a comic book panel, if that’s your thing.