Image credit: Looking Glass Factory

Looking Glass says it can turn any photo into a hologram

Add an extra dimension to your memories.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Looking Glass Factory turns photo into 3D hologram
Looking Glass Factory

Holographic displays aren’t much use unless you have something to look at, and Looking Glass Factory thinks it has a simple solution: turn your existing photos into holograms. The company is winding down its crowdfunding campaign for its Portrait display by announcing a cloud-based service that aims to turn any 2D photo into a hologram you can see on the upcoming screen. You just have to send in a picture and a machine learning system will create a depth map that (hopefully) turns it into a holographic wonder.

It doesn’t matter how you captured the image, or even whether or not it’s a real-life shot. You can create a 3D rendition of a comic book panel, if that’s your thing.

Looking Glass plans to launch the service in spring 2021 alongside the Portrait display itself. It will normally cost $20 to convert 100 photos to holograms, but those who’ve backed the frame (starting with a $249 pledge) will get their first 20 conversions for free if the campaign reaches $2.5 million by January 14th. This is meant more for converting your family photo album or your phone portrait catalog than upgrading images on a whim.

